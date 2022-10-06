Current & Past Articles » Police news

Man charged for theft from vehicles

October 6, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin OPP charged an individual involved in several thefts from vehicles.

On Sept. 28, police responded to a report of a suspicious male looking inside of vehicles on Crimson Crescent in the Town of Orangeville.

A timely phone call to police enabled officers were able to locate the male. Their investigation revealed that the male had several arrest warrants. The accused was found in possession of stolen property linked to several other theft investigations. 

As a result, Jamie CRANE, 29-year-old from Wasaga Beach was charged with Possession Property Obtained by Crime – Under $5000.

The accused was held for a bail hearing scheduled for September 28, 2022. These charges have not been proven in court.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Missing man found deceased

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A 34-year-old man who was recently reported missing has been found deceased.  In an update issued last ...

Shelburne Cricket Club host several weekend games

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Cricket Club (SCC) is finishing off the season and getting in the final few games while the weather is ...

All candidates meeting held at local legion

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Parks and Recreation, road safety, health services, a waste water plant, council attendance and fiscal responsibility were ...

CDDHS hosts annual Terry Fox run for cancer research

Written By Brian Lockhart Hundreds of students from Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) took part in the school’s annual Terry Fox run on Friday ...

Headwaters hospital’s annual gala raises over $400,000

Written By Sam Odrowski The local hospital saw incredible success with its annual gala, generating over $400,000 for the Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF).  The ...

Federal government dropping COVID-19 travel restrictions

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Starting next month, travellers entering Canada will no longer need to show proof of vaccination or be ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support