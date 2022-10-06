Man charged for theft from vehicles

October 6, 2022

Dufferin OPP charged an individual involved in several thefts from vehicles.

On Sept. 28, police responded to a report of a suspicious male looking inside of vehicles on Crimson Crescent in the Town of Orangeville.

A timely phone call to police enabled officers were able to locate the male. Their investigation revealed that the male had several arrest warrants. The accused was found in possession of stolen property linked to several other theft investigations.

As a result, Jamie CRANE, 29-year-old from Wasaga Beach was charged with Possession Property Obtained by Crime – Under $5000.

The accused was held for a bail hearing scheduled for September 28, 2022. These charges have not been proven in court.

