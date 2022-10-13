Animal heroes being commemorated this Remembrance Day

October 13, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is honouring the animal heroes who served alongside veterans this Remembrance Day with their annual commemorative pins.

The Animals in War pin campaign, which initially launched in 2017, looks to recognize the sacrifice made by animals who served and continue to serve alongside Canada’s veterans. The commemorative Animals in War pin is intended to be worn alongside the poppy.

“The courage and sacrifice made by our veterans and the animals who served, and continue to serve bravely by their sides, should never be forgotten,” said Dawn Lyons, manager of Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre. “By wearing an Animals in War pin alongside your poppy on Remembrance Day, you are remembering these heroes.”

The collection of commemorative pins includes designs of four different animals that served in Canada’s military. A pin for dogs recognizes their service as messengers, medical assistants, bomb detectors and search and rescue workers.

Another pin honours cats who kept ships free of vermin and provided companionship.

A pigeon pin honours their contribution to delivering crucial messages, and a horse pin pays tribute to mules who carried artillery and horses who transported troops and hauled field guns.

The pins are available for purchase with the proceeds from the sale going towards helping Ontario SPCA animal centres across the province provide care for animals in need.

For each pin sold, $1 is donated to the Royal Canadian Legion branches in Ontario SPCA animal centre communities to support veterans

If you are interested in buying a Animals in War pin to pay tribute to the wartime contributions of veterans and hero animals, you can do so online by visiting: ontariospca.ca/remember.

