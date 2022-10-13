What voters need to know heading into the 2022 municipal election

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The six individuals joining Shelburne Town Council for the next four-year term will soon be selected by voters with election day (Oct. 24) quickly approaching.

Municipal elections are notorious for lower turnout voter rates compared to provincial and federal elections.

According to the Town of Shelburne, the last municipal election in 2018 had a voter turnout of 39 per cent with 4,876 eligible voters but only 1,879 individuals that voted.

Here is what voters need to know to cast their ballot.

Are you eligible to vote:

To be eligible to vote in the 2022 Shelburne Municipal election a voter needs to be a Canadian citizen, at least 18 years old and be a resident (own or rent) in the town. Individuals who don’t live in Shelburne, but own or rent a property in the community are also eligible to vote.

What you will need:

If you are voting in person there are two things you will need to bring with you. The first is your voter notification card, which will save you time when checking in. The second item you will need is one piece of ID that has your name and address on it such as an Ontario driver’s license, Ontario photo card, a cancelled personalized cheque, an insurance policy or statement and any other document included on the accepted documents for voter identification list. Photo ID is not required.

How to vote:

The Town of Shelburne is holding the 2022 Municipal election via telephone or internet voting only, meaning there will be no paper ballots.

There are four different times and ways that a Shelburne resident can vote in the Shelburne election.

• From Oct. 11 to Oct. 24 residents can vote online using internet voting

• On Oct. 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. residents can vote in-person at the voter help centre

• On Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in-person voting will be held at Shelburne Town Hall

• Oct. 24 (Final election day) residents can vote in person from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Shelburne Town Hall

When residents vote in the 2022 Shelburne Council election, they will be voting for one deputy mayor, five councillors, and school board trustees.

Shelburne’s incumbent Mayor Wade Mills, ran unopposed and was acclaimed.

For more information on voting in the Shelburne Town Council election visit www.shelburne.ca.

The municipal election will take place on Oct. 24.

