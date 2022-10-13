Police lay almost 250 traffic charges over long weekend

Throughout the Thanksgiving long weekend, members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) laid 246 traffic charges, of which 200 were for speeding and stunt/racing, as part of Operation Impact.

The operation ran from October 7 to 10 and is a national traffic safety campaign that supports Canada’s Road Safety Strategy and aims to make Canada’s roads the safest in the world, according to Dufferin OPP.

During the four-day initiative, officers conducted targeted enforcement and provided education on alcohol/drug-impaired, aggressive, and inattentive/distracted driving, as well as lack of seatbelt use – all main causes of death and injury on

our roadways.

Dufferin County Breakdown:

• Speeding Charges – 192

• Stunt, Racing Charges – 8

• Seatbelt Charges – 12

• Distracted Driving Charges – 3

• Impaired, Over 80 Charges – 3

“Excessive speeds and aggressive driving continue to threaten the safety of all road users. The OPP is reminding drivers to share our roads safely. Please slow down, pay attention, drive cautiously, courteously and never drive impaired. Report dangerous or impaired drivers to OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 9-1-1 in emergency,” said the Dufferin OPP.

