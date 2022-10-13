Current & Past Articles » Police news

Police lay almost 250 traffic charges over long weekend

October 13, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Throughout the Thanksgiving long weekend, members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) laid 246 traffic charges, of which 200 were for speeding and stunt/racing, as part of Operation Impact. 

The operation ran from October 7 to 10 and is a national traffic safety campaign that supports Canada’s Road Safety Strategy and aims to make Canada’s roads the safest in the world, according to Dufferin OPP.      

During the four-day initiative, officers conducted targeted enforcement and provided education on alcohol/drug-impaired, aggressive, and inattentive/distracted driving, as well as lack of seatbelt use – all main causes of death and injury on
our roadways.

 Dufferin County Breakdown: 

• Speeding Charges – 192

• Stunt, Racing Charges – 8

• Seatbelt Charges – 12

• Distracted Driving Charges – 3

• Impaired, Over 80 Charges – 3

“Excessive speeds and aggressive driving continue to threaten the safety of all road users. The OPP is reminding drivers to share our roads safely. Please slow down, pay attention, drive cautiously, courteously and never drive impaired. Report dangerous or impaired drivers to OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 9-1-1 in emergency,” said the Dufferin OPP.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Animal heroes being commemorated this Remembrance Day

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is honouring the animal heroes who served alongside veterans this Remembrance ...

Market in the Mills reopens under new ownership

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter One of Horning’s Mills most notable storefront sites, Market in the Mills, has officially reopened their doors ...

Upcoming tree-planting initiatives benefitting local ecosystem

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority (NVCA) is looking for volunteers to help with two upcoming tree-planting initiatives.  ...

Shelburne Cricket Club host several weekend games

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Cricket Club (SCC) is finishing off the season and getting in the final few games while the weather is ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support