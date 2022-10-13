Current & Past Articles » Police news

Dufferin OPP searching for suspect in theft of crossbows

October 13, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Members from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a break and enter to an address on the 19th Line in East Garafraxa Township. 

On Oct. 8 at approximately 11:45 a.m., Dufferin OPP responded to the report of a break and enter at a rural address in
East Garafraxa. 

The break and enter occurred sometime between October 4, and October 8, 2022.  The complainant advised officers that an unknown suspect cut the! lock to the front gate of the property and broke into a large outbuilding. The suspect stole two crossbows valued at $400.

Anyone with information regarding this break and enter is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca/. 



         

Categories

