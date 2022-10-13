Current & Past Articles » Police news

Charges laid for thefts from vehicles thanks to timely phone call

October 13, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin OPP charged an individual involved in several thefts from vehicles.

On Sept. 28, police responded to a report of a suspicious male looking inside of vehicles on Crimson Crescent in the Town of Orangeville.

A timely phone call to police enabled officers were able to locate the male. Their investigation revealed that the male had several arrest warrants. The accused was found in possession of stolen property linked to several other theft investigations. 

As a result, Jamie CRANE, 29-year-old from Wasaga Beach was charged with Possession Property Obtained by Crime – Under $5000

The accused was held for a bail hearing scheduled for September 28, 2022. These charges have not been proven in court.

Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or
www.crimestopperssdm.com.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Animal heroes being commemorated this Remembrance Day

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is honouring the animal heroes who served alongside veterans this Remembrance ...

Market in the Mills reopens under new ownership

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter One of Horning’s Mills most notable storefront sites, Market in the Mills, has officially reopened their doors ...

Upcoming tree-planting initiatives benefitting local ecosystem

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority (NVCA) is looking for volunteers to help with two upcoming tree-planting initiatives.  ...

Shelburne Cricket Club host several weekend games

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Cricket Club (SCC) is finishing off the season and getting in the final few games while the weather is ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support