Muskies back on the ice for 2022-23 season

October 13, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Western Ontario Athletic Association (WOAA) Senior Hockey League has started the 2022 / 23 season and the Shelburne Muskies are hoping to have a good year and improve on last season’s record.

There are 12 teams in the League this year – one down from last season.

The Clinton Radars have elected to take a one-year leave of absence.

The remaining 12 teams will play a 20-game unbalanced regular season schedule. Teams have been informed of modifications to make up for lost games that would have been played against Clinton.

All players whose rights had belonged to the Clinton Radars are now considered free agents.

The change in the schedule means the Muskies will now meet the Durham Thundercats three times this year to fill in the missing games.

Teams in the lineup for this season include Shelburne, Creemore Coyotes, Petrolia Squires, Seaforth Centenaries, Durham Thundercats, Lucknow Lancers, Milverton Four Wheel Drives, Minto 81’s, Ripley Wolves, Saugeen Shores Winterhawks, Shallow Lake Crushers, and the Tavistock Royals.

Last year, the Muskies finished the regular season in eighth place with an 8-9 record. They lost to the Ripley Wolves in the Quarter-final round of playoffs.

The Muskies have a new GM this year. Anthony MacKinnon is filling the role after long-time GM Barry Trood had to vacate the position as he was leaving town.

Shelburne played the League opening game this season when they met the Creemore Coyotes on home ice at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

It was a close game with Creemore leaving the ice with a 4-3 win.

The Muskies will get a two-week break before their next game.

The squad will return to the CDRC on Saturday, Oct. 15 to host he Durham Thundercats.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

