Junior C hockey back to full schedule this season

October 13, 2022

The Provincial Junior Hockey League will be playing a full schedule this year for the first time in three years.

The season was shortened last year after COVID-19 concerns caused a pause in the season in January when the arenas were all shut down. The League extended the season for a couple of weeks to make sure enough games were played to make a proper final standings.

As a result, the Schmalz Cup provincial championship was played in a tournament style over three days instead of the traditional best-of-seven series.

This year, there is a full 40 game schedule.

At four weeks into the 2022 / 23 season there is a real battle shaping up for first place in the standings.

The Schomberg Cougars are in first place in the North Carruthers Division with 12 points recorded so far.

The Cougars were 5-0 up until Oct. 8, when they took their first loss on the road against the Innisfil Spartans.

In second place, the Alliston Hornets are one point behind with a 5-1-1 record and are trying to challenge for the lead.

The defending champion Stayner Siskins have had a good start to the season and are undefeated after four games – three games less than Schomberg and Alliston so they have a real chance to catch up or overtake the leading teams.

The Orillia Terriers have a 4-2 record – good for eight points and fourth place standing.

Right behind Orillia, the Innisfil Spartans have a 4-3 record and eight points.

The Huntsville Otters are even so far with a 3-3 record.

In seventh place, the Penetang Kings have five points and a 2-2-2 record.

They are followed by the Midland Flyers who have struggled so far this year, taking a loss in all six times they have been on the ice.

In the basement, the Caledon Golden Hawks have come up short in all eight games they have played this season and have one point for an overtime loss.

With nine teams in the league this season with the addition of the Innisfil Spartans, either the lowest team will not make the playoffs, or the number one team will get a bye when the playoffs get underway.

Playoff plans have not yet been

announced.

