Police seeking public’s help for suspicious Amaranth house fire

October 20, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Investigators are asking for the publics help following a fire at an Amaranth home last week that has been deemed suspicious.

Dufferin OPP along with firefighters from the Grand Valley and Shelburne fire departments responded to house fire, located at 7th Line South of Sideroad 20, on Oct. 12 around 5:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.  

Dufferin OPP said the fire had been deemed suspicious by Grand Valley Fire Chief, Justin Foreman. 

“It was at an abandoned house, nobody resided at the house. There was no power or gas to the residence,” Foreman told the Free Press. “There is no reason for the house to have a fire in it when there is no ignition source there, so it was deemed suspicious by myself.” 

Investigators are canvassing and looking to speak with any witnesses who may have seen what happened. 

Anyone who may have video footage or any information that may assist in the investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or through Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) and www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. 



         

Categories

