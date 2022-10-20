Fiddle legend and his multi-talented band bringing Old Fashion Hoedown to Shelburne

October 20, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Fiddle legend, Scott Woods is heading back out on the road and is set to bring his toe-tapping old-time fiddle music show to the Shelburne community.

Woods and his multi-talented band will be hitting the stage at Grace Tipling Hall for two shows (2 p.m. and 7 p.m.) on Oct. 29, with a brand-new show – ‘An Old Fashioned Hoedown’.

Known as “The Fergus Fiddler” and “The Flippin’ Fiddler”, Woods is a two-time winner of the Canadian Open Fiddle Contest, two-time winner of the Canadian Grand Masters Fiddle Championship, and Fiddle Entertainer of the Year. In 2018 he was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Canadian Grand Masters Fiddling Association.

The performance in Shelburne will mark the first show in the ‘An Old Fashioned Hoedown’ tour. Starting the tour in Shelburne is of personal significance for Woods, whose great-grandfather was an original top three finalist in the Olde Time Fiddle Contest. His father also competed in the local fiddle contest, and Woods himself began competing in the contest in 1979 through to 2004.

“Shelburne is like a second home to me, and it has a lot of roots with our background. When we drive into Shelburne, I still get a little tingle in my stomach, almost like butterflies, like I used to when I was competing,” said Woods. “It’s kind of fitting that we’re doing the premiere of our brand-new show and starting a new tour basically in our home of Shelburne.”

Joining Woods on stage will be his sister Kendra Norris, a talented singer and multi-instrumentalist, who is also a Canadian Fiddle Champion and a three-time Duet Fiddle Champion with her brother.

The show will also feature young step dancer Leo Stock, fondly known as ‘Spaghetti Legs’, an 18-year-old singer, drummer and Canadian Step Dancing Champion. Most recently, Stock won the 2022 Open Step Dancing Championship at the prestigious ‘Ontario Open Fiddle and Step Dance Contest’ as well as the Canadian Open Championship in Shelburne.

“There’s fiddling throughout the show, but we change up the style. There’s step dancing, singing, lots of costumes, and antics,” said Woods. “You really don’t have to be a fiddle fan, or a country music fan by any means to enjoy our show. It’s really built as a family variety show – entertainment for grandparents, grandkids, and everyone in between.”

Scott Woods and his multi-talented band will hit the stage in Shelburne on Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. and 7.m.

Tickets are available at the Town of Shelburne reception desk and can also be purchased online at www.scottwoods.ca or by phoning 855-726-8896.

Readers Comments (0)