Fall Art Fair featuring 2D art coming to Museum of Dufferin

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Art enthusiasts will be able to browse and even purchase works from artists through an upcoming Fall Art Fair hosted by the Museum of Dufferin (MoD).

The MoD Fall Art Fair will feature the work of 20 two-dimensional artists from across Ontario including a few from Dufferin County, representing Mono and Orangeville. Each artist will be set up in the Main Gallery of the museum with prints, giclees, art cards and original artwork

for sale.

The event will be held on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Museum of Dufferin, located at 936029 Airport Rd.

in Mulmur.

“The talent that will be represented in the Main Gallery is outstanding. We have artists who specialize in the palette knife technique – their works capture the texture and beautiful imperfections of mountain-scapes and natural vistas. We also have artists who combine textiles and watercolour, making for a unique blend,” said Sarah Robinson, curator for the Museum of Dufferin. “If you’re looking to add a special piece to your own personal collection, decorate your house or just want to be inspired there will be hundreds of works for sale.”

Guelph-based artist Lottie Aldarwish will be one of the artists showcasing her work, a collection of brightly coloured landscapes, at the MoD Fall Art Fair.

“My work is inspired by the simple beauty of folk art I’ve experienced during travels to different areas of the world and patterns found in nature,” said Aldarwish. “Through paintings and illustrations, I focus on creating landscapes, seascapes and florals with enchanting colour combinations and interesting shadows. Growing up in the Netherlands close to the eternally cold North Sea caused a deep fondness for painting water scenes.”

Jo Thomson, a local artist based out of Mono, will be showcasing a variety of her collection, including framed pieces, original prints, and art cards. As a photoartist, Thomson creates original prints using photographic processes.

“I’m very much inspired by nature and I use a lot of local foraged botanicals in my work,” said Thomson. “This is a really nice opportunity to talk to people about my work and meet other artists from different disciples.”

Admissions for the Museum of Dufferin Fall Art Fair will be by donation.

For more information on the event visit www.dufferinmuseum.com.

