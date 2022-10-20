Haunt in the Park returning for three nights of Halloween fun

October 20, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Shelburne residents should get ready to be scared by the creatures that go bump in the night this Halloween as the annual Haunt in the Park event makes another return to the community with some new horrors.

Haunt in the Park will consist of three nights of activities scheduled for Oct. 28, 29 and 31 at Fiddle Park.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring The Haunt back in full force this year. We are completely reimagining it with a new layout, new areas, and new frights and scares,” said Carola Little, who’s putting on the event. “We are very much looking forward to the enthusiasm of the community, and hoping we can give them an even better series of events.”

A Halloween fixture in the community for almost three decades, the Haunt in the Park event originally began in 1993 with Bob and Sue Little and their three then-teenage children set up a haunted house on the porch of their First Avenue home. Over the years the event grew, moving to different locations and eventually to Fiddle Park.

Each year, the family looks to build on the event with the goal of making Shelburne a destination for everything Halloween-related.

“Shelburne has really embraced the Halloween spirit,” said Little.

In preparation for celebrating the Haunt in the Park’s 30th anniversary, which will occur next year, the family has revamped the event bringing in elements of attendees choosing their own fright.

“We wanted to expand areas and introduce a new one that will bring a new kind of fright. Sometimes it’ll be less about reaction as it will be about decision making,” said Little. “Likely every person that goes through will have a different experience based on the decision they make while in the Haunt.”

The Haunt in the Park has once again teamed up with local BIA, who run Treats in the Streets, and the CDRC, who run a drive-thru trick or treat, to bring a full-fledged experience of Halloween. A complimentary shuttle bus will be running connecting all three events together.

“We’ve seen unprecedented support from local business and that’s what’s allowed us to totally revamp the haunt, to bring it back bigger and better than ever,” said Little.

The Halloween activities will begin on Oct. 28 with a Character Walk at 6 p.m. from the arena to Fiddle Park, where an official ribbon cutting will kick off the scares.

“The community is welcome to join us on the walk and costumes are encouraged,” said Little.

For little kids and the faint of heart, a MiniBoo event is being held on Saturday (Oct. 29) from noon to 4 p.m. Characters will be on good behaviour and without masks.

The Haunt in the Park and all the screams and terrors that come with it will be in full force starting Friday (Oct. 28) from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday (Oct. 29) and Monday (Oct. 31) from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admissions to all the events are free, with donations for the local food bank accepted. Attendees will be required to sign a waiver before entering The Haunt.

Last year, the Haunt in the Park raised $1,700 in cash donations and almost 2,500 pounds of food for Shepherd’s Cupboard Food Bank.

Readers Comments (0)