Dufferin OPP hosting open house for the house for the public to attend

October 20, 2022

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is hosting a community open house at the Primrose detachment located at 506312 Highway 89 in the Town of Mono, on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Dufferin OPP is welcoming the public to drop by and experience some of the many specialized services available through the organization that help fight crime and keep the community safe.

Some of the features of this event include:

• Canine Unit

• Emergency Response Team – with drone demonstration

• Urban Search and Rescue Chemical, Biological, Radiological, nuclear Explosives Team – with robot demonstration

• Mobile Crisis Response Team

• Speak to officers about career and volunteer opportunities within the OPP

• Check out police vehicles on display, watch radar/laser demonstration

• Photo opportunities on OPP ATV’s and Snowmobiles

• Light refreshments

Attendees will be treated to numerous booths with information about the vast array of OPP specialty units, volunteering and recruiting opportunities.

“Please join us, this is a great opportunity to view the specialized equipment that is used to maintain public safety. We are always looking for ways to connect with our community and look forward to meeting you,” said the Dufferin OPP In a press release.

