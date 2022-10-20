Royals’ girls basketball team take a loss after good comeback effort

October 20, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals’ girls varsity team played a solid game against the Erin District High School Raiders on Wednesday, Oct. 12, but a slow start put them behind at the end of the first quarter and they couldn’t close the gap despite a comeback performance in the third and fourth quarters.

“I would say it was a slow start but by the second half we brought out the energy and it went better,” said Royals point guard, Alexis Bosiljevac.

The Raiders were leading 13-7 early in the second quarter, but neither team was having much success hitting the hoops for points.

The half ended with a 14-9 lead for the Erin team.

“The second half we did a lot better, especially on defence,” said Royals’ Lexus Burt. “We were bringing the energy back up. We had a lot more effort in the third and fourth quarter.”

The Royals turned it up a notch in the third quarter and started sinking baskets.

They closed the score to 34-30 and were on the path to tying the game, but the Erin team fought back and got some points of their own to again move ahead.

“We had a little bit of a slow start, but then we really went on the defence and getting rebounds,” summed up Royals’ Téa Bosiljevac. “Before the second half, our coach gave us a speech and we knew we had to pick it up, and we did.”

Lexus, Alexis, and Téa, all managed to hit 3-point hoops in the second half.

At the final buzzer, the Royals had to take a 43-33 loss in their sixth game of the season.

The Royals are now 3-3 for the season.

They will be back on their home court at CDDHS on Monday, Oct. 24 to host Norwell District Secondary School.

Game time is 2:30 p.m.

