Alliston knocks Schomberg out of first place in Junior C Carruthers Division

October 20, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Alliston Hornets have taken over first place in the Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League after two wins this past week gave them four points.

The Schomberg Cougars were leading until Thursday night when they gave up a 5-2 loss to Alliston on the Cougars’ home ice.

Alliston came to that game with 11 points. They knocked the Cougars down a notch and took over the top spot. They earned two more points the following night when they met the Midland Flyers on home ice and left with an 8-2 win.

After the weekend, the Hornets have a 7-1-1 record, including two overtime losses.

While the Cougars have dropped to third place in the standings, the Stayner Siskins have been moving up and are now in the number two spot – three points behind Alliston.

The Siskins are having a good season and are undefeated. However, the Siskins have played only six games compared to nine by the Hornets and eight by the Cougars.

The Hornets will meet the Siskins this week when Alliston travels to Stayer on Oct. 20. Both teams will be bringing their best game to the ice in a bid to prove league dominance.

The Innisfil Spartans are in fourth place in the division with a 5-4 record and ten points. They are followed by the Orillia Terriers with eight points.

In the number six spot, the Huntsville Otters have a 4-4 record. The Penetang Kings are in seventh place with a 2-3-1 record.

At the bottom, the Caledon Golden Hawks and the Midland Flyers are both winless after eight games this season.

There is still a lot of hockey left this season, so it’s still too early to figure out how things will finally shake out at the end of the season.

