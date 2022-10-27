Series of local pop-up markets coming ahead of the holidays

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Having been a vendor at pop-up markets and most recently running ones within the Headwaters region, Melissa Shea understands their value for local small business owners.

Shea began her foray into vendor markets as a small business owner herself, making hair accessories following the birth of her daughter. For the last two years, she’s been planning and running markets within the Headwaters region.

Six months ago, she launched The Hometown Market, a year-round pop-up vendors market for local small businesses.

“When I started The Hometown Market, it was to focus on the local businesses in the Dufferin County community,”

said Shea.

“Our local business community is the heartbeat of our town. This gives them the exposure that they need because they’re so small. A lot of them aren’t brick-and-mortar stores. I find that a lot of the small businesses gain more clientele and sales because they’re exposing their business to the general public.”

As an event, The Hometown Market creates a retail setting for a variety of small businesses ranging from clothing and candles to woodworking, baked goods, and BBQ sauce.

While creating space to highlight the local small business economy, The Hometown Market also looks to give back to the community by working with not-for–profit organizations and charities to raise donations.

Admission into the events is free, but attendees are asked to provide a donation to the highlighted cause, and 10 per cent of the market earnings are also given to the specific event’s cause.

“What we do is provide a platform for these organizations to come to a local event, set up and try to raise money on their behalf,” explained Shea.

So far, The Hometown Market has worked with a number of local organizations including Family Transition Place (FTP), Headwaters Health Care, the OSPCA, and GLO Farm Sanctuary.

Hosting regular pop-up markets throughout Dufferin County over the past six months, Shea is already looking forward to the 2023 event schedule.

Shea noted that their goal, at minimum, is to host one market a month from February to December.

“We want to make sure that we’re available to all business all year,” said Shea.

Upcoming vendor markets hosted by The Hometown Market include ‘A Bewitching Soiree’ on Oct. 30 at Hockley Valley Farm, which will include 50 vendors, and a series of five Christmas-themed markets beginning Nov. 5 and running until Dec. 11.

The market’s largest event of the year will be ‘A December to Remember’ held on Dec. 3 at the Orangeville Fairgrounds, with 75 vendors already slated in the 90-vendor market.

“By coming out and supporting local, residents are supporting the heartbeat of our town. By shopping small you’re supporting more than just a business, you’re supporting a person and the passion that these local businesses have,” said Shea.

Small businesses interested in taking part in upcoming events with The Hometown Market can find out more information by visiting www.thehometownmarket.biz.

