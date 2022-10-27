Day-Surgery Elective patients will no longer require a pre-operative COVID-19 swab

October 27, 2022

After consultation with Infection Prevention and Control (IPAC) and following an environmental scan of practices at surrounding organizations, Headwaters’ elective day surgery patients will no longer require pre-operative COVID-19 swabs, effective as of October 31, 2022.

COVID-19 swabbing will continue to be done pre-operatively for the following patients:

• Same day surgical admits

• Obstetrical patients

In addition, swabs should be done pre-operatively for any patients with COVID-19 symptoms and/or based on screening results done in Day Surgery. Swabs can also continue to be done at the discretion of the physician.

A reminder that COVID-19 testing for pre-operative patients will continue to take place in a dedicated space in the Ambulatory Care wing at the hospital.

Surgical and Obstetrical patients requiring pre-operative testing will be accepted for swabs Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on a walk-in basis in Ambulatory Care.

Swabs should continue to be performed three days in advance of surgery, or as close to that as possible according to clinic hours, said Headwaters Hospital.

Surgeons and specialists offices will be connecting with their patients directly regarding this matter.

