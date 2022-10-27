What to avoid and how to protect your teeth this Halloween

October 27, 2022

Keep cavities out of your mouth by understanding the treats that go in it

It’s that time of year again when millions of children – and adults – eat maybe a bit too much candy in a very short period

of time.

“Not to scare you, but your dentist knows what you’re up to! That’s why the Ontario Dental Association (ODA) wants you to better understand what these treats do to your teeth and some tricks to help prevent anything really terrible from happening to them,” said the ODA in a recent press release.

Here is an overview of different types of treats and foods, as well as some tips to reduce the impact on your teeth this

Halloween:

Chocolate – Plain chocolate definitely has sugar in it but because it dissolves quickly, it doesn’t haunt your mouth for a long time which makes it less damaging

to teeth.

Nuts – All kinds of nuts have a lot of nutrients including vitamins and minerals that can keep your teeth strong and prevent cavities.

Cheese – Eating cheese leaves a protective film on your teeth that can block sugar from doing damage. It also increases saliva which washes away the sugar and acid in whatever you eat and drink.

Good timing – A big bowl of candy can be mesmerizing but it’s less magical when you’ve already eaten a balanced meal because you’re too full to overdo it.

Water – Having a swish of flat water after treat time rinses your mouth and washes away the sugar.

Sugar-free gum – next best alternative to water plus, fresh breath!

On the scary list this Halloween, watch out for:

Caramels, licorice and dried fruit – Because they’re so sticky and chewy, these sweets can cling to teeth, ruin dental work and cause tooth decay.

Hard candy, jaw breakers and lollipops – They’re bright and colourful but they can chip teeth and dislodge braces. They also soak your teeth in sugar while they

dissolve.

Chips – Even though they’re not very sugary, chips easily get stuck on and in between your teeth and can cause cavities.

Brushing right after you eat – Since eating softens tooth enamel, it’s best to wait 30 minutes before brushing and flossing.

