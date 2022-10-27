Advice for avoiding wildlife collisions while driving

Every year in Ontario, there are about 12,000 deer and wildlife collisions, leading to approximately 400 human injuries per year. These collisions tend to happen one hour before dawn or after dusk. Although collisions with wildlife happen year-round, the most dangerous conditions occur in October and November, which is peak breeding season for deer.

By being aware of this and following a few simple tips, drivers can give themselves the driving advantage and help avoid a collision:

• Pay extra attention in areas where wildlife signs are posted. These areas have a high frequency of animal crossings.

• Monitor your speed. By obeying the posted speed limit, you increase your reaction time and decrease your vehicles braking distance – helping you avoid a possible collision.

• Be careful at the ends of fence lines. Animals may be following the fence line and looking to cross the roadway at their first opportunity.

• Be alert at all times. Scan your surroundings constantly and look ahead of you as you drive. It is common for animals to wait alongside the roadway or in the ditch, prior to crossing.

• Use your high beams when possible and look for the glowing eyes of animals.

• Never swerve suddenly. This can cause you to lose control of your vehicle or head into oncoming traffic.

• Brake firmly but maintain control of your vehicle if you see an animal standing in or crossing the roadway.

• Deer rarely travel alone. If you see one, there is a good chance there are more.

