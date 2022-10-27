Current & Past Articles » Police news

Dufferin OPP investigating serious collision along Airport Rd.

October 27, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with Dufferin County EMS attended a serious single vehicle collision in the Town of Mono. 

On Sunday, October 23, 2022, at just before 10:30 a.m., officers attended Airport Road in Mono for the report of a single motor vehicle collision.

As a result of the collision, the lone driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was then air-lifted by Ornge to a trauma centre. 

Airport Road between Hockley Road and 15th were closed for several hours while officers conduct their investigation. 

The Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team of the OPP was brought in to investigate. The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP 1-888-310-1122. If you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.



         

Categories

