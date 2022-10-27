Stayner moves into first place in North Carruthers Division

October 27, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Stayner Siskins have moved into first place in the North Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League after a 4-2 win over the Alliston Hornets on home ice on Thursday,

Oct. 20.

Stayner is undefeated this season after nine times on the ice.

The lead changed hands a couple of times over the past week as the top four teams are separated by only

three points.

As games were played out, the two points earned from a win moved the Hornets to the top of the pack, but they were back in second place after the loss to the Siskins.

That all changed again when the Schomberg Cougars hosted the Huntsville Otters on Sunday (Oct. 23) at the Trisan Centre. The Cougars came out on top, moving into second place and knocking the Hornets down to third.

The top three teams are now only one point apart in the standings with Stayner and Schomberg at 18, and Alliston at 17.

Alliston has taken three losses, including one overtime loss this season after 11 games. Schomberg have taken two losses after eleven games.

In the fourth spot, the Orillia Terriers are having a good season and have 15 in the points column. The Terriers have played ten games, winning seven, losing two, and playing one game to a tie for a single point.

A newcomer to the League, the Innisfil Spartans, is having a decent start to the season. After 11 games they have six wins and five losses – good for

fifth place.

The Huntsville Otters are in the negative with four wins and six losses placing them in the number six spot in

the standings.

In seventh and eighth place, the Penetang Kings and Midland Flyers are struggling. The Kings have two wins and the Flyers have managed to win only once this season.

The Caledon Golden Hawks can’t get out of the starting gate this year and are winless after eleven games.

