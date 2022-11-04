Current & Past Articles » Police news

Police investigating three vehicle fatal collision on Halloween

November 4, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Dufferin County EMS attended a serious three-vehicle collision in the Town
of Mono. 

This past Monday (Oct. 31) just after 12:00 p.m., officers attended Highway 10 between the 10th and 15th Sideroad in the Town of Mono for the report of a serious motor vehicle collision.

As a result of the collision, a 59-year-old, male driver and lone occupant of a four-door sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

The driver of a mini-van sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a Toronto area trauma centre. The passenger of this vehicle was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver and lone occupant of a pickup truck reported no injuries. 

Highway 10 between 10th and 15th Sideroad remained closed for several hours while officers conduct their investigation. 

The Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team of the OPP was brought in to investigate. The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP 1-888-310-1122.

If you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838. 



         

