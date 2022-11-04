Shelburne Muskies host elementary school night at CDRC

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Muskies are hoping to attract younger fans to watch their brand of hockey.

The Muskies held an elementary school night during their game against the Petrolia Squires at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex (CDRC)on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Students from four local elementary schools were invited to attend the Muskies home game with the school that had the most students attending winning a $200 prize for their school’s breakfast program.

The young pupils packed the arena to cheer on the Shelburne team during the exciting game against Petrolia. The winning school will receive the donation at the school when Muskies representatives pay a visit.

The Muskies have several more fundraising efforts planned for this season.

The Muskies are still looking for their first win this year after a tough start to the season.

They are 0-5 after five games into the 2022-23 schedule.

The Muskies took an early lead in Saturday’s game against the Squires and were ahead 2-1 going into the second period. The lead evaporated when Petrolia tied the game early in the period then went ahead by one after a shot hit the goalie’s glove and bounce over it into the net.

The Muskies scored one more in the game but had to settle for a 5-3 loss to end the night.

After the loss, the Muskies are in last place in the WOAA Senior Hockey League standings, tied with the Lucknow Lancers, and Milverton Fourwheel Drives, who are also looking for their first win on the ice this season.

The Seaforth Centenaries are leading the League going undefeated after five games.

Petrolia is in second place with a 4-2 record, followed by the Creemore Coyotes, Minto 81’s, and the Durham Thundercats.

The Muskies will be back on home ice on Saturday, Nov. 5, when they will host the Ripley Wolves at the CDRC.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

