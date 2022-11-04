Stayner remains undefeated, keeping first place spot in Junior C loop

November 4, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Stayner Siskins continue to remain on top in the North Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League, remaining undefeated for the season.

The Siskins gained another two points on Thursday (Oct. 27) night when they delivered a 4-1 win over the second place Schomberg Cougars on Schomberg’s home ice. That gives the Stayner team 20 points after 10 games this season.

The Cougars dropped to third place in the standings when the Alliston Hornets won their weekend game 7-2 over the Orillia Terriers in Alliston. The win moved the Hornets back into second place.

The Hornets could have taken over the top spot with a win in Midland on Saturday night, as they are only a single point behind Stayner – but that game was postponed when the Midland Flyers roster was sidelined with more than half the team coming down with flu-like symptoms and the match will have to be played at a later date.

Behind Stayer, the top four teams are separated by five points – Stayner with 20, Alliston has 19, Schomberg has 18, and Orillia is in fourth place with 15 points.

The newest team in the league, the Innisfil Spartans are having a decent showing in their debut season, with a 6-5 record and fifth place in the division.

The Huntsville Otters and the Penetang Kings are working to get on the plus-side. Huntsville has a 5-7 record and ten points, while Penetang is in seventh place with six points and a 2-9 record including two overtime losses.

Midland has won only one game this season while losing ten and ending one game with a tie.

The Caledon Hawks won their first game of the season with a 2-1 win over the Penetang Kings in a game that went into overtime to decide the winner.

