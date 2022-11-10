‘A Night in Paris’ fundraiser being held in support of Hospice Dufferin, Alzheimer Society

Hospice Dufferin and Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County will be hosting a joint fundraiser called “A Night in Paris” next Tuesday (Nov. 15).

“It is unique to have two charities join together for a fundraiser, however, it’s the right fit as both of these charities have similar synergies which, make this a perfect fundraiser to support.” Resource Development Communications Coordinator RaDeana Montgomery of Hospice

Dufferin said.

“Money raised from this event will be split equally between the two organizations to support clients in Dufferin County, who are experiencing Dementia, Alzheimer’s, a life-limiting illness like cancer, grief, or are caregivers.”

A Night in Paris fundraiser is a magical evening at Hockley Valley Resort, where guests have the opportunity to sample the most delicious desserts from local restaurants, Le Finis, Georgian Shores, and Quest for Cakes, Georgian Shores, Hockley Valley Resort and 10 of Tarts

This fundraiser will be decorated beautifully using the theme of Paris and the premise that there is “joy” in eating your desserts before your main meal. There will be music, a silent and live auction and other fun events during the evening.

“The creation of this event provides an opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate the upcoming holiday season as well as, create an event where businesses, friends, spouses, etc. can attend without having to organize their own staff holiday parties,” said Montgomery.

Since, 1988, Hospice Dufferin has been providing compassion, care, and support to people in the community who are experiencing the challenges of a life-limiting illness, who are bereaved, or who are caregivers to those they love.

Hospice Dufferin’s vision is to provide peace, comfort, and dignity for all people in the community.

In 2021, the organization supported 55 per cent of its clients dying at home as per their wishes, representing an increase from 38 per cent dying at home in 2020.

In 2021, Hospice Dufferin served 297 clients and completed 3,976 sessions of service. In addition, they were able to provide caregivers with 50 caregiver support bags.

The Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County was established in 1999 to provide information and supports to residents of the community. There were over 100 new referrals that came in last year and the team provided over 5,165 units of service in 2021-2022. Over the year 2021-2022, there were over 35 personalized Montessori kits put together and hand-delivered to clients.

The organization exist to alleviate the personal and social consequences of Alzheimer’s Disease and other dementia and to promote research.

The public’s support of a silent auction or live auction donation to the A Night in Paris fundraiser will help Hospice Dufferin and the Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County fund their operations.

Hospice Dufferin will be using money raised to fund its wellness programs for hospice clients which are essential to encourage positivity. These include: music therapy sessions, exercise for caregivers, journaling, and meditation.

The Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County will be using the funds generated to ensure that its Music Therapy Program continues to grow, reach additional clients, and reconnect people with the soundtrack of their lives.

This is done through in-person and virtual events as well as providing personalized MPS players to clients.

To purchase tickets to A Night in Paris, visit hospicedufferin.com/anightinparis or alzheimer.ca/dufferincounty/en/whats-happening/events/night-paris

