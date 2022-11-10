Seven vehicles recovered by Dufferin OPP at Amaranth address

Dufferin OPP recently recovered seven stolen vehicles from an address in Amaranth Township as a result of a search warrant.

Last Thursday (Nov. 3) shortly after 9:00 a.m., Dufferin OPP entered into a stolen vehicle investigation. The vehicle was reported stolen from York Region area and believed to be located at an address in Amaranth. Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with the assistance of Uniform members, Central Region Canine Unit and Muskoka CSCU, executed a search warrant recovering a total of seven stolen vehicles.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

• 2021 Toyota Highlander, grey in colour – Value $55,000

• 2022 Toyota Highlander, black in colour – Value $60,000

• 2019 Tacoma, grey in colour – Value $45,000

• 2022 Toyota Highlander, grey in colour – Value $60,000

• 2019 Honda CRV, black in colour – Value $40,000

• 2018 Honda CRV, silver in colour – Value $40,000

• 2019 Honda CRV, black in colour – Value $40,000

In total, officers recovered seven vehicles from the Dufferin County address which were stolen from York Region, Peel Region, and Toronto. The total value of the stolen vehicles is approximately $340,000.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this investigation of any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

Dufferin OPP is committed to enforcement initiatives targeting this issue and will continue to educate residents on crime prevention strategies to minimize victimization.

Auto theft crime prevention tips:

Today’s auto thieves are increasingly turning to technology that bypasses security systems allowing vehicles to be stolen. Electronic auto theft is on the rise as more vehicles are equipped with technology such as keyless entry fobs. In fact, the insurance industry has seen the growing trend that thieves are able to copy fob information and steal cars right from your driveway. The term “relay thefts” involves the use of equipment designed to boost and exploit the signals sent out by a vehicle’s legitimate key fob. This allows for a thief to unlock and start an engine of a vehicle remotely.

Residents can help protect their vehicles by taking any of the following crime prevention measures:

• Ensure your vehicle keys are kept well away from doors and windows

• Use a signal blocking pouch/box – they can block your key fob from transmitting its code to the vehicle as the pouch is lined with layers or metallic material

• Turn off the keyless fob wireless signal at night (refer to your car manual for instructions)

• Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm – this could add a significantly delay or be a deterrent for thieves

• Consider a secondary audible car alarm – which works by using sensors placed in different points of your vehicle

• Park in the garage (if possible)

• Insert a car tracker – unusual activity is monitored, and car can be tracked using GPS if stolen

Police and its insurance industry partners also want to raise public awareness about the opportunities for criminals who intend to steal personal identification from unsecured vehicles. Licenses, insurance, vehicle ownerships, passports, as well as mobile devices or laptops, offer criminals the opportunity to further victimize individuals who do not lock their vehicles, or who leave their valuables in plain view.

Vehicle owners/passengers can do simple things to decrease the risk of being victimized, such as:

• Never leave a running vehicle unattended

• Lock your doors

• Roll up your windows

• Keep valuables out of sight

• Keep your registration and proof of insurance in your wallet or purse, not in the glove box

• Pocket your keys

• At night or during extended parking periods, always park in a well-lit area.

