Shelburne Wolves U13 LL team ‘playing with heart’

November 10, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Wolves U13 LL team is still looking for their first win this season, but they are still playing solid games and providing a lot of competition in the league.

The Wolves were up against the Georgian Shores Lighting on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex (CDRC).

After going up 2-1 at the start of the second period, the Wolves gave up a goal to the Lightning and it was a tie game.

The Lightning managed to score two more in the second then finished off with a final goal in the third to take a 5-3 win.

Shelburne played a solid game but just couldn’t hit the back of the Georgian net.

“This was our third game,” said Wolves assistant coach John Savo. “They’re getting much better at passing and moving the puck across the ice, and they try as hard as they can. We had a short bench tonight – one was injured and one couldn’t be here tonight. We practice once a week. They’ve been coming along quite a bit. They’ve been doing a lot of skating, a lot of practicing. They’re learning their position. We’ve got a couple of first-year players. They have lots of heart.”

It’s still early in the season so the squad has lots of time to gel and start winning some games.

Then Shelburne Wolves U13 LL team will be back on home ice at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Friday, Nov. 11, when they will host the Collingwood Junior Blues.

Game time is 7:30 p.m.

