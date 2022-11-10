Current & Past Articles » Sports

Shelburne Wolves U13 LL team ‘playing with heart’

November 10, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Wolves U13 LL team is still looking for their first win this season, but they are still playing solid games and providing a lot of competition in the league.

The Wolves were up against the Georgian Shores Lighting on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex (CDRC).

After going up 2-1 at the start of the second period, the Wolves gave up a goal to the Lightning and it was a tie game.

The Lightning managed to score two more in the second then finished off with a final goal in the third to take a 5-3 win.

Shelburne played a solid game but just couldn’t hit the back of the Georgian net.

“This was our third game,” said Wolves assistant coach John Savo. “They’re getting much better at passing and moving the puck across the ice, and they try as hard as they can. We had a short bench tonight – one was injured and one couldn’t be here tonight. We practice once a week. They’ve been coming along quite a bit. They’ve been doing a lot of skating, a lot of practicing. They’re learning their position. We’ve got a couple of first-year players. They have lots of heart.”

It’s still early in the season so the squad has lots of time to gel and start winning some games.

Then Shelburne Wolves U13 LL team will be back on home ice at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Friday, Nov. 11, when they will host the Collingwood Junior Blues.

Game time is 7:30 p.m.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Stay Warm Coat Drive provides help during winter season

Written By Brian Lockhart The Stay Warm Shelburne Coat Drive is underway, in an effort to make sure everyone has a warm coat for the ...

Jack Downing Park reopens after revitalization project

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART After several years, Jack Downing Park in downtown Shelburne was starting to show its age. A revitalization project took place to ...

Mansfield Women’s Institute holding annual Remembrance Day service 

Written By Brian Lockhart The Mansfield Women’s Institute will once again host its Remembrance Day service at the cenotaph in Mansfield Community Park on Friday, ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support