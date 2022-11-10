Shelburne Minor Hockey receives goalie equipment to help young players

November 10, 2022

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Ontario Minor Hockey Association has announced the recipient communities across Ontario that have received free equipment to start the hockey season.

The program is designed to encourage new hockey families to try the sport.

Selected hockey associations were given full sets of free CCM player and goalie equipment to loan out to young players to use as needed. The equipment is sized for U9 and under age groups.

A total of 70 hockey associates were selected to receive a full set of goalie gear, and 10 associations received 10 full sets of player gear.

“Programs like Player Assist and Goalie Assist are crucial in helping our Associations remove some of the challenges in bringing young players into the game,” said OMHA executive director Ian Taylor. “We hope that these programs can help alleviate some stresses within our communities and encourage new families to try out hockey.”

The full sets of equipment include a catcher, blocker, chest protector, pads, stick, and bag for goalies, and shin pads, pants, shoulder pads, elbow pads, gloves, helmet, and neck guard, for players.

The Player and Goalie Assist program makes it easier for new hockey families to learn the game without facing any financial barriers or having to commit to purchasing new equipment. Each set of equipment can be used by the local association at its discretion – either loaning it out for the season or giving it directly to players to keep as needed.

Many hockey associations hold an annual equipment swap before hockey season as they know how important it is to offer parents an opportunity to save money.

All hockey associations were encouraged to apply for the Assist program.

The OMHA previously ran Player and Goalie Assist programs. However, this is the first year the two programs are running at the same time.

