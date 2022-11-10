Flyers U18A team supporting cancer initiative with area fundraiser

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Flyers U18A team will be sporting lavender jerseys and socks during November to support the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative.

The team will be participating in a variety of fundraising activities including selling purple cowbells, lanyards, bracelets, ribbons, and pins. They will also have baked goods available at home games and during the local tournament that will be held at the Alder Street Recreation Centre on Nov. 25 to 27.

Hockey Fights Cancers is an initiative that was founded in 1998 by the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Player’s Association.

Since it started, the Hockey Fights Cancer program has raised more than $28 million through donations to support the cancer programs of local and national cancer research institutions, children’s hospitals, player charities, and local charities.

Funds raised help the Canadian Cancer Society and Movember initiative to support people affected by cancer, their families, and caregivers by providing lodging, transportation, and support.

Many cancer patients and their families need to travel away from home for treatment. The funds provide a place for them to stay when away from home.

Transportation is also difficult for some people needing treatment and funds assist people who need a ride to get to their appointments.

You can support this initiative by visiting the U18A Flyers at the Alder Street Recreation Centre and making a donation or picking up your Hockey Fights Cancer Merchandise.

The team debuted their Lavender Jerseys and HDC merchandise at their home game at the Alder arena on Saturday, Nov. 5, when they played against the New Hamburg Huskies.

The team’s goal is to raise $2,500.

You can find out when the team is playing and when you can drop by to pick up your HFC swag online by visiting: www.orangevilleminorhockey.com/Teams/2835.

