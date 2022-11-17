CUPE gives 5-day notice of strike action

November 17, 2022 · 0 Comments

On Wednesday (Nov. 16) morning, CUPE Ontario said education workers have been given 5-days’ notice of a potential province-wide strike.

The UGDSB said it will be providing additional information about UGDSB’s plans for next week as soon as possible. Updates will continue to be shared with the public at ugdsb.ca/board/labour-updates-2022-23/.

CUPE represents custodial and maintenance staff in the UGDSB and ESL instructors at its Adult ESL Continuing Education program.

