Current & Past Articles » General News

CUPE gives 5-day notice of strike action

November 17, 2022   ·   0 Comments

On Wednesday (Nov. 16) morning, CUPE Ontario said education workers have been given 5-days’ notice of a potential province-wide strike. 

The UGDSB said it will be providing additional information about UGDSB’s plans for next week as soon as possible. Updates will continue to be shared with the public at ugdsb.ca/board/labour-updates-2022-23/. 

CUPE represents custodial and maintenance staff in the UGDSB and ESL instructors at its Adult ESL Continuing Education program. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Tribute for Black veterans held on Remembrance Day

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Canadian Black Association (DCCBA) paid tribute to Black Canadian veterans with a special Remembrance Day ...

CDDHS boys’ volleyball teams in District 4 playoffs

Written By Brian Lockhart Both boys’ volleyball teams from Centre Dufferin District High School are in the District 4 playoffs this year. The season was ...

Awareness being raised for Women’s Abuse Prevention Month

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family Transition Place (FTP) is recognizing Women’s Abuse Prevention Month this November as they look to raise ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support