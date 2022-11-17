Police quickly locate stolen vehicle and lay charges

November 17, 2022 · 0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid multiple charges as a result of a stolen vehicle investigation.

On Sunday, November 13, 2022, shortly after 7:30 a.m., officers received a report of a stolen pickup truck with an attached horse trailer from an address on the 20th Sideroad in Amaranth Township.

Police received information a couple hours later that the truck and trailer was observed at a fast-food chain in the Town of Orangeville. Officers responded quickly and located the vehicle and the suspect in the restaurant’s parking lot. After speaking with the suspect, officers were led into an impaired operation investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Jessica CULSHAW, 38-year-old, from Grand Valley was charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol

and drugs

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Theft over $5000 of a motor vehicle

• Theft over $5000

• Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

• Mischief – destroys or damages property

• Driving while under suspension

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in the Town of Orangeville on November 29, 2022, to answer to the charges. These charges have not been proven in court.

Dufferin OPP is working actively with its various partners to combat the growing trend of auto thefts in the Region and across the province. If you observe unusual activity in your community, report it immediately to police by calling 911. Make note of vehicle licence plates if you can. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Dufferin OPP is committed to enforcement initiatives targeting this issue and will continue to educate residents on crime prevention strategies to minimize victimization.

The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP 1-888-310-1122.

Auto theft crime prevention tips:

Today’s auto thieves are increasingly turning to technology that bypasses security systems allowing vehicles to be stolen. Electronic auto theft is on the rise as more vehicles are equipped with technology such as keyless entry fobs. In fact, the insurance industry has seen the growing trend that thieves are able to copy fob information and steal cars right from your driveway. The term “relay thefts” involves the use of equipment designed to boost and exploit the signals sent out by a vehicle’s legitimate key fob. This allows for a thief to unlock and start an engine of a vehicle remotely.

Residents can help protect their vehicles by taking any of the following crime prevention measures:

• Ensure your vehicle keys are kept well away from doors and windows

• Use a signal blocking pouch/box – they can block your key fob from transmitting its code to the vehicle as the pouch is lined with layers or metallic material

• Turn off the keyless fob wireless signal at night (refer to your car manual for instructions)

• Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm – this could add a significantly delay or be a deterrent for thieves

• Consider a secondary audible car alarm – which works by using sensors placed in different points of your vehicle

• Park in the garage (if possible)

• Insert a car tracker – unusual activity is monitored, and car can be tracked using GPS if stolen

Police and its insurance industry partners also want to raise public awareness about the opportunities for criminals who intend to steal personal identification from unsecured vehicles. Licenses, insurance, vehicle ownerships, passports, as well as mobile devices or laptops, offer criminals the opportunity to further victimize individuals who do not lock their vehicles, or who leave their valuables in plain view.

Vehicle owners/passengers can do simple things to decrease the risk of being victimized, such as:

• Never leave a running vehicle unattended

• Lock your doors

• Roll up your windows

• Keep valuables out of sight

• Keep your registration and proof of insurance in your wallet or purse, not in the glove box

• Pocket your keys

• At night or during extended parking periods, always park in a well-lit area.

Readers Comments (0)