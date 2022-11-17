Two vehicle thefts under investigation in Amaranth

November 17, 2022

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating two separate thefts of vehicles in Dufferin County.

On November 15, 2022, shortly before 7:00 a.m., Dufferin OPP received a call for service at a residence in Amaranth Township for the theft of a vehicle. It was determined that the vehicle was stolen in the overnight hours between November 14 and November 15, 2022, from the complainant’s driveway. The vehicle is described as a 2020 Jeep Wrangler, red in colour.

Dufferin OPP received a second call for service Novem! ber 15, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m. at a residence on Oakridge Drive in the Town of Orangeville for another theft of another vehicle. It was determined that the vehicle was taken sometime between November 8, and November 15. The vehicle is described as a 2015 Honda GMC Sierra pickup truck, grey in colour.

There is no suspect description from either incident at this time.

Dufferin OPP reminds local residents that theft is a crime of opportunity. Thieves often look for unattended or unsecured property to steal. Always secure your vehicle by removing car keys, locking all doors and windows, removing all valuables from plain view, and never leave your car running and unattended.

If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this theft, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

