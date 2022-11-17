Shelburne Muskies get their first win over Lucknow Lancers

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Muskies got their first win of the season when they went on the road to Lucknow to take on the Lancers on Nov. 6.

It was a much-needed ‘W’ for the squad who lost their first six games of the season. Those losses featured some pretty tight scores including an overtime loss to the Ripley Wolves on Nov. 5.

The Muskies came out strong in the game again Lucknow, and stayed ahead to win 9-2.

A return to home ice at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Nov. 12, proved to be a defensive disaster for the squad who gave up 11 goals for the night.

Shelburne scored four goals, but had to take an 11-4 loss.

The loss leaves the Muskies in tenth place in the 12-team league with a 1-8 record.

In first place, the Seaforth Centenaires continue to dominate the league this season with eight wins and one overtime loss.

The Creemore Coyotes are in second place with 14 points and a 7-2 record so far this season. In third place, the Petrolia Squires have a 5-4 record and 10 points.

They are followed by the Ripely Wolves with nine points, the Durham Thundercats with seven points, and the Saugeen Shores Winterhawks with six points. The Tavistock Royals also have six points.

The Muskies will be back on home ice this weekend when they host the Shallow Lake Crushers at the CDRC on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

