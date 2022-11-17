Towne Fitness celebrates 10 years of keeping people fit

November 17, 2022

Written By Brian Lockhart

It has been a decade since Towne Fitness opened its door in Shelburne, and the local fitness studio continues to help people stay in shape while providing a clean and friendly atmosphere that inspires people to do their best.

“Members become good friends in here, it’s like a family in here,” summed up Hannah Sine, who along with her husband Jeff, own and operate the fitness centre.

The First Avenue location provides a full workout facility with an extensive range of fitness machines – each designed to help you work on different muscles or exercises.

Towne Fitness celebrated its 10th anniversary with an open house on Saturday, Nov. 12.

“Ten years ago on November 10, we opened the gym,” Hannah explained. “We did an open house today to celebrate. We invited a lot of businesses we partnered with over the years to drop by.”

Some of the gym’s members joined the first year it opened and still go to the fitness centre every week to work out.

“We have members that signed up on the very first day we opened,” Hanna said. “We do a lot of sport-specific training. We teach small-group fitness. We also cater to everyone individually, there’s not one fitness program that fits all. We’re small enough that we can do that. We really support each individual.”

The members at the fitness centre also support each other during training.

“The members have created this great community in here,” Hannah explained. “We’ve got a strong running group in here. Everyone feels comfortable here, there’s no egos at Towne Fitness. It’s a 24-hour access gym so you can come whenever you want. We wanted to open 24 hours because there are a lot of shift workers in Shelburne, and a lot of commuters that can’t come at a set time. It’s different all the time. Sometimes it’s busy at six o’clock in the morning, and other times it’s busy at eight o’clock at night. We have a lot of members who have been with us for eight, nine, or 10 years. We have running groups, fitness classes, and challenges.”

The gym was busy on Saturday as members, family, and friends, dropped by to congratulated Towne Fitness for 10 years of providing a valuable service to the community.

