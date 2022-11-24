Police investigating robbery at pharmacy along Broadway

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating a robbery at a pharmacy located in the Town of Orangeville.

On November 17, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., three men entered a pharmacy on Broadway and demanded cash and narcotics from store employees.

The suspects obtained approximately $500 in cash and a variety of narcotics and then fled the scene in a white sedan, possibly a Mazda.

There were no injuries reported during this incident.

The suspects are unidentified at this time, but are described as follows:

Suspect #1: black male, wearing a red rim hat with sticker on top (middle of hat), black puffy, winter jacket with a hood, dark coloured pants, and dark face covering.

Suspect #2: black male wearing a dark coloured hoodie and black jacket, and dark face covering.

Suspect #3: black male wearing grey zip up hoodie with dark coloured sleeves, and a white facial covering.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

