Current & Past Articles » Police news

Police investigating robbery at pharmacy along Broadway

November 24, 2022   ·   0 Comments

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating a robbery at a pharmacy located in the Town of Orangeville.

On November 17, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., three men entered a pharmacy on Broadway and demanded cash and narcotics from store employees. 

The suspects obtained approximately $500 in cash and a variety of narcotics and then fled the scene in a white sedan, possibly a Mazda.

There were no injuries reported during this incident.

The suspects are unidentified at this time, but are described as follows:

Suspect #1: black male, wearing a red rim hat with sticker on top (middle of hat), black puffy, winter jacket with a hood, dark coloured pants, and dark face covering.

 Suspect #2: black male wearing a dark coloured hoodie and black jacket, and dark face covering.

Suspect #3: black male wearing grey zip up hoodie with dark coloured sleeves, and a white facial covering. 

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

New executive director at Hills of Headwaters works to streamline health care access across Dufferin–Caledon

Written By Sam Odrowski There’s a new leadership role at a local organization focused on providing excellent, integrated health and social care to people living ...

Local youngster writes and illustrates children’s book

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local nine-year-old resident is now a published author. Amaya James released her debut children’s book called ...

Local program looks after seniors for the holidays

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  Senior’s Santa Christmas Stockings Program is working to bring some Christmas magic to local seniors this holiday ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support