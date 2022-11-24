Vehicles stolen in Amaranth, Orangeville

November 24, 2022 · 0 Comments

Dufferin OPP are currently investigating two separate vehicle thefts in Dufferin County.

On Nov.15 shortly before 7:00 a.m., Dufferin OPP received a call for service at a residence in Amaranth Township for the theft of a vehicle. It was determined that the vehicle was stolen in the overnight hours between November 14 and November 15, 2022, from the complainant’s driveway. The vehicle is described as a 2020 Jeep Wrangler, red in colour.

Dufferin OPP received a second call for service November 15, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m. at a residence on Oakridge Drive in the Town of Orangeville for another theft of another vehicle. It was determined that the vehicle was taken sometime between Nov. 8, and Nov. 15. The vehicle is described as a 2015 Honda GMC Sierra pickup truck, grey in colour.

There is no suspect description from either incident at this time.

If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this theft, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Readers Comments (0)