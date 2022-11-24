Royals Junior boys claim District 4 volleyball championship

November 24, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals junior boys’ volleyball team are champions after capturing the District 4 title.

The playoffs and championships game took place at Westside Secondary School in Orangeville on Monday, Nov. 14.

It was a good season for the team. The Royals finished the regular season in second place, winning nine of 12 scheduled matches.

Emmanuel Christian High School ended the season in first-place, with Wellington Heights Secondary School ending up in third place.

The volleyball schedule was based on tournament style this year, with teams playing three games on a given day at various schools in the District.

The Royals were up against Wellington Heights Secondary School in the semi-final round of the playoffs.

The playoff matches were a best-of-five sets competition.

The Royals won their semi-final 3-2 over Wellington Heights to earn the right to advance to the championship.

In the other semi-final match, Westside won over the top-seeded team from Emmanuel Christian High School in Fergus in a game that went the full five sets.

The final had CDDHS and Westside battling it out for the District title.

Both teams played well, but the Royals were looking really good with great serving and showing a lot of skill setting up the ball.

They won the match 3-1 to claim the District 4 championship.

Readers Comments (0)