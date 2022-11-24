Wolves host Hockey Day in Shelburne at the CDRC

November 24, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Wolves hosted a special day of hockey at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday, Nov. 19, with an all-day lineup of games on the ice.

Teams from U9 right up to U15 were playing squads from around the region who came to Shelburne for some good competition.

The day kicked off with a U8 and U7 game played in a half-ice format against the Honeywood Hurricanes. The action continued all day with back-to-back games making the CDRC a very busy place over the weekend.

The afternoon wrapped up with a U13 match-up against the Georgian Shores Lighting at 4:30 p.m.

The Wolves had a good day on the ice.

The U11 Rep team won their game 4-2 over the Wasaga Beach Stars.

In U15 LL action, the Wolves also came out on top in their game with a 5-1 win over the Clearview Canucks.

The U13 Rep team played to a 1-1 tie with the Elmvale Coyotes.

Minor hockey is now in full swing across the province with thousands of teams hitting the ice and games being played almost every night of the week.

Once the minor hockey games were finished on Saturday afternoon, the ice was opened up for a public skate sponsored by Main Street Family Dental and Shelburne Family Chiropractic & Wellness Centre.

The finish for the day was supposed to be the Shelburne Senior Muskies scheduled game against the Shallow Lake Crushers with an 8:00 p.m. start. It would have been a great game for the minor hockey players to stick around and watch.

Unfortunately, the weather in Shallow Lake was not cooperating and called for a lot of snow making the drive too dangerous to risk, so the game was cancelled.

That game will have to be rescheduled and played at a later date.

