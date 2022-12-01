Local vendors taking over Orangeville Fairgrounds for Hometown Market

December 1, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Hometown Market is gearing up for the largest event in its holiday market series, coming this weekend.

‘A December to Remember’ will be held at the Orangeville Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday (Dec. 3).

“We’ve been doing holiday markets for the past couple of years, but this will be our first major indoor Christmas market,” said organizer Mel Shea, ahead of the holiday-themed event. “I find myself amazed by how many incredible vendors have come on board as well as community organizations, to not only have this great event filled with local businesses but to encourage the community to help give back as well.”

The holiday market will be The Hometown Market’s largest of the year with over 70 independent vendors. Attendees will be able to shop at a variety of small businesses with unique items ranging from clothing, candles and bath bombs to woodworking, baked goods, and barbeque sauce.

Santa Claus will also be making a stop for guests to take photos and drop off their Christmas wish lists.

As part of their market tradition, Hometown Market is partnering with a local non-profit to help raise donations and give back to the community. For ‘A December to Remember’, they are partnering with local initiative Santa’s Senior Stocking Program of Dufferin County.

“Seniors are often overlooked, and many spend their holidays alone; especially if they have no relatives nearby to visit and celebrate this time of year with them. The Santa’s Senior Stocking Program of Dufferin County is about having the entire community surround our seniors with love and care. No one should have to feel alone over the holidays,” said Shea.

This Saturday’s market will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Orangeville Fairgrounds.

“Even if it’s just to come and enjoy the atmosphere, be sure to stop by and have a fun time celebrating the holidays and seeing the many different vendors our community has to offer,” said Shea. “If you’ve still got some gifts to knock off your shopping list, this is the place to find them. We really hope to see you here and celebrate the holidays with you.”

Readers Comments (0)