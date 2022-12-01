Seven stolen vehicles recovered in Amaranth

December 1, 2022

Dufferin OPP recovered seven stolen vehicles and filed multiple criminal charges against a Toronto man.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on Nov. 3, a vehicle was reported stolen form York region. It was believed the vehicle was in Amaranth.

Officers in the Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Central Region Canine Unit, and Muskoka CSCU, executed a search warrant and recovered a seven stolen vehicles.

Francis Odaro, 46, of Toronto has been charged with trafficking in stolen good over $5,000 and forgery. He is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in January 2023.

The vehicles were stolen from York Region, Peel Region, and Toronto. The total value was about $340,000.

Missing woman found in Peel Region

Sarah McKeown, the 25-year-old woman reported missing Nov. 23 from Wellington County, was found in Peel Region.

Man charged with impaired driving

Police say people still haven’t gotten the message not to drive while impaired.

Dufferin OPP charged another driver with impaired operation of a motor vehicle on Nov. 28 at about 10 a.m. Police received a report for a possible impaired driver in East Garafraxa.

Brent Somerville, 65, from Wiarton has been charged with driving with more than 80-milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, and failure to remain at the scene.

The accused is scheduled to appear February 2023 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for a period of

14 days.

Traffic stop nets impaired charges

A 31-year-old Orangeville man has been charged with impaired driving as a result of a traffic stop.

Dufferin OPP stopped a vehicle for a traffic-related offence on Nov. 17 at about 2 a.m.

Soon after, Michael Caron was charged with driving with more than 80-milligrams of alcohol in 100-millitres of blood, driving while suspended, and driving without a proper rear light.

He will be in provincial court in Orangeville in January 2023.

Police say no foul play in woman’s death

Investigators have determined that foul play is not suspected in the death of a missing Orangeville woman.

Sherry Mitchell, 41, of Orangeville was reported missing on Nov. 20 and was subsequently located dead the next day.

On November 23, 2022, a post-mortem examination was conducted Nov. 23 at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto. The results have determined the death was not a result of foul play.

The investigation is continuing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), with assistance from members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Wasaga Beach man charged after collision

Dufferin OPP charged a driver with impaired driving after responding to a single-vehicle collision in Melancthon on Nov. 29.

Police responded at about 6 p.m. to a report of a single vehicle collision on County Road 17 west of Mulmur-Melancthon Townline.

The lone driver of the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital by ambulance. Officers were led into an impaired operation investigation.

As a result, Dariusz Waszak, 60, from Wasaga Beach has been charged with driving with more than 80-milligrams of alcohol in 100-millitres of blood and driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Waszak will appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in December to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days.

Montreal man charged with fraud at dealership

A Montreal man was charged with fraud after a transaction at a Mono car dealership.

The man allegedly ordered $12,000 worth of tires using what the investigation revealed to be a stolen credit card. Dufferin OPP were waiting for him at the Mono dealership on Nov. 25, when he was expected to pick up the tires.

The suspect was confronted by Dufferin OPP and attempted to flee the scene. Police arrested the man with no injuries.

Alex Joachim, 27, of Montreal has been charged with fraud over $5,000, and two counts of possession of a forged document with intent.

