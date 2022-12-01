Stayner continues to lead Junior C loop

The Stayner Siskins are maintaining their first-place standing in the North Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League and have continued to be a dominant team in the league this season.

The Siskins have only lost one game after 18 times on the ice this year.

Stayner’s only loss was to the fifth-place Huntsville Otters on Nov. 4, in a low-scoring game that saw the Siskins lose 2-1.

With 34 points recorded, the Siskins are five points ahead of the second-place Alliston Hornets.

The Hornets are also having a good season, and continue to improve after having a bumpy start in the early going of the regular season.

The Hornets have a lot of new faces on the bench after losing 11 players from last season due to outside commitments like school and jobs.

They currently have a 14-4 record including one overtime loss.

In the number three spot, the Schomberg Cougars have 24 points and a 12-6 record.

They started the season with a strong effort and moved into first place early in the year but then took a few losses that dropped them down in the standings. They are a strong team expected to finish the season with a good place in the standings.

In the middle of the pack, the Orillia Terriers, Huntsville Otters, and Innisfil Spartans are all separated by one point, and come in at fourth, fifth, and sixth place in the standings.

Orillia has 21 points recorded, with Huntsville and Innisfil both having 20.

This is the Innisfil team’s inaugural year in the League.

The Caledon Golden Hawks and Midland Flyers continue to struggle this season. Caledon had five wins after 15 games while Midland has only won twice on the ice the year after 17 games.

In the basement, the Penetang Kings have been on a steady slide downward over the month having lost all six games they played in November.

