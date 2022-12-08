Shelburne Santa Claus parade spreads Christmas cheer

December 8, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Shelburne families braved the fridged temperatures on Saturday (Dec. 3) evening as they lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the jolly man in a red and white suit in the annual BIA Santa Claus Parade.

“We’re happy we’re able to provide [the Santa Claus Parade] for the community,” said Melissa Hooper, treasurer for the Shelburne BIA. “What feedback we have picked up was good and everything went off really well.”

Starting from the Shelburne Agricultural Community Centre, a total of nearly 30 floats decked out in the gingerbread theme were led by the Dufferin OPP and Shelburne Fire Department. The floats made their way down to Robert Street, passing in front of the long-term care homes and making a loop around Jelly Street, First Avenue and William Street.

Local resident, Trina Oldford attended the Shelburne Santa Claus Parade with her twin sister and watched as her daughter participated for the first year as part of Turn It Out Dance Studio.

“We look forward to it. It’s Christmas so you have to do all these fun things to make memories,” said Oldford. “I’ve been to a couple [parades] in the surrounding areas and I would say that the Shelburne one is at the top of my list. We enjoy it and for a small town it’s well put together.”

Scott Oakley shared that the 2022 Shelburne Santa Claus Parade would be the first for his seven-month-old son.

“We’re out here enjoying the town and starting new traditions,” said Oakley.

While adult attendees indulged in the social outing, for many of the children the big moment was catching a glimpse, a wave, or a hello from the guest of honour himself – Santa Claus.

Brothers Grayson and Oliver Swayze shared their experience of the parade with the Free Press.

“I got to see Santa and all of the lights. There was a lot of cool trucks,” said nine-year-old Grayson.

Noting that he’d seen all the “cool stuff”, eight-year-old Oliver shared that his favourite part of the parade was seeing his friends.

The duo said their Christmas list to Santa Claus include Pokémon and a pony.

Another year down for the seasonal parade, the Shelburne BIA is now looking forward to next year’s Christmas parade

“We look forward to hosting it again next year,” said Hooper.

Readers Comments (0)