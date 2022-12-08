Co-op Corner: Shelburne Public Library

December 8, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Elizabeth Winter

The co-op corner series is back at the Shelburne Free Press. This week Elizabeth from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about their experience and how the Shelburne Public Library is contributing to our community’s future.

The Shelburne Public Library was built in 1911, through a Carnegie Foundation grant, and officially opened to the public on February 12, 1912. The library has a large collection of books, movies, eBooks and audiobooks. They also run a variety of programs, books clubs and events for all ages. The Shelburne Public Library has an incredible staff which includes the CEO Rose Dotten, Gord the head librarian, and the treasurer Brittany. Running children’s programming there is Jade who is in charge of young adult and technical services, and the circulation assistants Trudy and Emma.

My job as a student assistant entails multiple maintenance and organizational tasks. I’ve learned to check books in and out, as well as cataloguing them and tidy up the spaces in which they are stored.

Other jobs include the preparation of multiple children’s programs and activities. I hope to get the chance to continue designing decorations and signs for usage around the library, as well as help prepare for its upcoming silent auction.

There is also some special equipment I will get the chance to use, such as the sticker maker and the cricut machine.

There are many related professions even within a single library. For example, a treasurer can often be found in a public library to manage the budget. Authors are also essential to libraries, both for their written works and the business they can bring through book signings and readings. Other careers tied into the library workplace include Historians and Archivists, both of which utilize and contribute to the library’s many resources.

The Shelburne Public Library runs many programs; Books and Babies, Lego Club, Story Time in the Children’s Library and Rose’s Book club. There is always something for everyone. The Shelburne Public Library also invites guest speakers to bring awareness to the incredible talent from both within and passing through our community. Many authors, artists, and community leaders are welcomed to share their stories and inspire others. If you’re interested in any of the activities or services offered at the library, please look at their website at shelburnelibrary.ca.

