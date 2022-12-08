Current & Past Articles » Police news

Local man charged with possesion of child pornography

December 8, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a 28-year-old Shelburne resident following an online child sexual assault investigation. 

Members of the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit (CSEU), Dufferin County detachment and Digital Forensic Investigators executed a search warrant at a Shelburne residence on Nov. 30, where multiple electronic devices were seized for analysis. 

As a result of the investigation, a local resident was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography. 

The accused has appeared in a bail hearing and was released on numerous conditions. 

Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children about internet safety. Parents and anyone interested in helping protect children can find resources to assist them by visiting www.cybertip.ca. 

It is also recommended that individuals go to www.protectchildren.ca and download the “Child Sexual Abuse – It Is Your Business” brochure from the Canadian Center for Child Protection as an important first step that could save a child. 

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this investigation or have information regarding Internet child exploitation to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Those who would like to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or at ontariocrimestoppers.ca. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Humane Society holds holiday adoption campaign

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is trying to help all animals find their forever home this ...

Family Transition Place holds vigil honouring victims of the École Polytechnique Massacre

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family Transition Place (FTP) paid tribute to the 14 victims of the École Polytechnique Massacre on the ...

Winners announced in local monologue competition for youth

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Streams Community Hub has announced the winners of their 2nd annual Word of Mouth Monologue Competition.  Twelve ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support