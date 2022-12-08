Local man charged with possesion of child pornography

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a 28-year-old Shelburne resident following an online child sexual assault investigation.

Members of the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit (CSEU), Dufferin County detachment and Digital Forensic Investigators executed a search warrant at a Shelburne residence on Nov. 30, where multiple electronic devices were seized for analysis.

As a result of the investigation, a local resident was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

The accused has appeared in a bail hearing and was released on numerous conditions.

Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children about internet safety. Parents and anyone interested in helping protect children can find resources to assist them by visiting www.cybertip.ca.

It is also recommended that individuals go to www.protectchildren.ca and download the “Child Sexual Abuse – It Is Your Business” brochure from the Canadian Center for Child Protection as an important first step that could save a child.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this investigation or have information regarding Internet child exploitation to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Those who would like to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

