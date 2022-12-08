Muskies support local school’s breakfast and snack program

December 8, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Muskies Senior hockey team is giving back to the community who support them by being fans and filling the stands during their home games at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex (CDRC).

The Muskies hosted a special night during their home game against the Petrolia Squires on Oct. 29.

Four local elementary schools were invited to come out and watch the exciting match-up. Students were asked to submit a ballot for their school during the game.

The school that had the most students attending the game won the contest and was awarded $200 to go toward their breakfast and snack program.

Hyland Heights Elementary School had the most students attending and was the recipient of the donation.

Muskies players proudly wearing their jerseys arrived at the school and presented a cheque to school staff on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The Muskies players and executive members are active in the community and have more events planned over the coming hockey season.

The Muskies will be hosting an autism awareness night when playing the Minto 81’s at the CDRC, on Friday, Dec. 9. A portion of the proceeds raised at the game will be donated to Dufferin Child and Family Services’ Behaviour Solutions.

The Muskies will host the Saugeen Shores Winterhawks. This will be the Muskies’ Fight Cancer night, on Saturday, Jan. 7.

There will be raffles and a silent auction to raise money to be donated to the Headwaters Cancer Centre.

The Muskies are still looking to move up in the WOAA Senior League standings this year. They currently are in tenth place in the standings.

The squad will be back on home ice on Friday, Dec. 9, when they will host the Minto 81’s.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

