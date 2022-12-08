Stayner Siskins remain on top in local Junior C hockey league

Written By Brian Lockhart

Approaching the halfway mark in the 2022/23 regular season, the Stayner Siskins continue to lead the North Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League.

The Siskins are on a seven-game winning streak after suffering their only loss of the season to Huntsville on Nov. 4.

After the weekend, the Siskins have an 18-1 record and 36 points as they continue to steamroll through the season.

In second place, the Alliston Hornets are gaining momentum as the season continues. The Hornets have also won seven games in a row, finishing up with two more wins over Huntsville and Orillia over the weekend. That leaves them with 33 points – three points behind Stayner.

The Alliston squad now has a 16-4 record including one overtime loss.

The Schomberg Cougars are in the number three spot in the League with 24 points. The Cougars started off well and were in first place, then second, before dropping to number three in November.

The Cougars have a 12-6 record and are still having a strong season.

Three teams are close together in the middle of the pack in the standings this season.

The Orillia Terriers have 21 points and a 10-8-1 record.

With 20 points, the Innisfil Spartans are in the number five spot with a 10-10 record and haven’t been able to get on the plus side this season.

In sixth place, the Huntsville Otters are tied with Innisfil at 20 points. They have a 10-11 record so far for the season.

The Caledon Golden Hawks and the Midland Flyers are struggling this year. Caledon has a 5-15 record, and Midland has won only three games after 13 times on the ice this season.

In the basement, the Penetang Kings have won only twice after 19 games. With two overtime losses for a point each, the Club has six points recorded this year.

There won’t be much of a break over the holidays this year as the North Carruthers Division goes right up to Dec. 23 and resumes with the first game of 2023 on Jan. 3.

