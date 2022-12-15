Shelburne council selects committees and boards for new term

December 15, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Shelburne Town Council held their inaugural meeting for the 2022-2026 term of council on Monday (Dec. 12).

As part of their first meeting as a new council, the elected officials selected the committees and boards they will be serving on over the next four years.

“As we enter a new term of council there is a requirement to appoint members to the six committees and five boards of management,” said Town Clerk, Jennifer Willoughby.

A new component of the committee and board selection process was the recommendation by staff to have a limit of two members of council appointed to each committee and board.

“Three members of council is pretty close to quorum so we suggested that two would be sufficient and in some places, there’s only one member of council on committees the municipalities appoint,” explained Denys Morrisey, chief administrative officer. “Also, it gives a little bit more of a balance, and there’s greater public representation on the committee than there are members of council.”

Here are the committees and boards each council members was appointed to.

Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex (CDRC) Board:

• Deputy Mayor Shane Hall

• Coun. Dan Sample

• Coun. Lindsay Wegener as alternate

Shelburne Public Library Board:

• Coun. Lindsay Wegener

Shelburne & District Fire Board:

• Deputy Mayor Shane Hall

• Coun. Walter Benotto

Police Services Board:

• Mayor Wade Mills

• Deputy Mayor Shane Hall

Business Improvement Area Association (BIA):

• Coun. Len Guchardi

• Coun. Dan Sample

Arts & Culture Committee:

• Coun. Lindsay Wegener

• Coun. Kyle Fegan as alternate

Canada Day Festival Committee:

• Coun. Kyle Fegan

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility Committee:

• Deputy Mayor Shane Hall

• Coun. Walter Benotto

• Coun. Len Guchardi

Economic Development Committee:

• Mayor Wade Mills

• Coun. Walter Benotto

Heritage Committee:

• Coun. Lindsay Wegener

• Coun. Kyle Fegan

Parks and Recreation Task Force

• Coun. Dan Sample

• Coun. Lindsay Wegener

Nottawasaga Valley Conversation Authority (NVCA):

• Coun. Kyle Fegan

The application deadline for community members to apply for a spot on a committee or board has been extended to Dec. 31. Council will receive a report in the new year regarding the appointment of residents.

