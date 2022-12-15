Dufferin OPP nab pair for stunt driving well over speed limit

Members from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are working diligently to keep the roads in Dufferin County safe.

Speed continues to be a major contributing factor in serious collisions. Officers charged two drivers with stunt driving including the driver of a transport truck.

On Dec. 12, shortly after 2:00 a.m., a Dufferin OPP officer was conducting enforcement on Highway 10 in the Town of Orangeville when he stopped a large commercial motor vehicle for travelling 110kms/hr in a posted 60km/h zone.

As a result of the investigation, the driver, a 24-year-old, from Brampton, was changed with:

• Stunt Driving

On Dec. 10 at approximately 4:40 a.m., a Dufferin OPP officer was conducting enforcement in the area of County Road 12 in the Township of Amaranth when he stopped a vehicle for travelling 179kms/h in an 80km/h zone.

As a result of the investigation, the driver, a 20-year-old, from Orangeville, was changed with:

• Stunt Driving

Both drivers are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to their charges. These charges have not been proven in court. Their driver’s licences are suspended for thirty days and their vehicles will be impounded for 14 days.

Dufferin OPP would like to remind motorists that the charge of stunt driving includes a variety of driving behaviours, including:

• Lifting some or all tires off the ground;

• Driving in the manner to cause some or all tires to lose traction while turning;

• Driving in a way that indicates an intention to spin (or cause it to circle), without maintaining control;

• Driving side by side, where one of the vehicles is in the lane intended for oncoming traffic, for a period longer than reasonable to pass;

• Driving with someone in the trunk of the motor vehicle;

• Driving while the driver is not seated;

• Driving 50 km/h or more over the posted speed limit;

• Driving at a rate of 150 km/h or more; and

• Driving without due care and attention, without reasonable consideration for other persons or in a manner that may endanger any person by:

o Driving in a way that indicates an intention to prevent another vehicle from passing;

o Stopping or slowing down to indicate an intention to interfere with the operation of another vehicle;

o Driving as close as possible to another vehicle, pedestrian, or fixed object; and

o Making a left turn at a traffic light immediately at the green indicator with vehicles also stopped in the opposite direction (to turn before the other vehicle is able to proceed straight through).

Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestopperssdm.com.

