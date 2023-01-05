Shelburne Muskies host Fight Cancer Night during home game

January 5, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Senior Muskies will be hosting their fifth Fight Cancer Night during Saturday’s (Jan. 7) home game against the Saugeen Shores Winterhawks at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

They plan to raise $5,000 for the Headwaters Health Care Foundation and the hospital’s oncology department.

“We are super excited about this Saturday’s game night,” said Dawna Bertolo, Muskies treasurer. “We unfortunately all know someone that has fought or is fighting the cancer battle. The team is very passionate about this cause and we love to see the community come together to help an amazing centre like the Headwaters Cancer Centre. Our raffle table is all donations. We hope to raise the most funds we can for Headwaters Cancer Care.”

The Muskies have had great success with their Fight Cancer Night events, always getting a good crowd in attendance and a lot of support from the public on game night.

The event is held in memory of Susan Hogan, a former treasurer with the hockey club. Susan was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in July 2017. Through her illness, she continued to complete her duties with the hockey club until her death in August 2018.

Susan’s son Tyler, was a player with the Muskies at the time, and is now on the bench as head coach of the team.

The Muskies will be wearing custom jerseys for Saturday’s game and the players will dedicate their jersey to a loved one. There will be player introductions at the start of the game with an announcement about the person they are playing in memory of.

In addition to an exciting senior hockey game, there will be raffle prizes, a silent auction, a 50 / 50 draw, and music from DJ Sassy Sandra.

There will be a family-friendly booster zone upstairs at the arena open to all ages, however, alcoholic beverages will be available for adults.

Adult admission for the game is $10. Children’s and senior’s tickets are $5.

The doors open at 7:00 p.m., and the puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)