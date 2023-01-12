Construction starts on Shelburne Splash Pad

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Town of Shelburne will soon have a new outdoor recreation spot for families and children to beat the summer heat, as construction breaks ground at the Shelburne Splash Pad location.

Members of the Shelburne Splash Pad Committee and town councillors marked the first step in the construction of the local splash pad last Friday (Jan. 6) with a shovel-turning ceremony at Greenwood Park, where the new outdoor recreation facility will be located.

“It takes a community to raise a child and that is exactly what we’ve experienced with this project. The community came together with great excitement to support,” said Sandra Gallaugher, chair for the Rotary Club of Shelburne. “Unfortunately, we had a glitch, which was the pandemic, and we sat around for months debating what we were going to do, and decided that we needed to go forward. If it was going to happen, we had to do it. We had to make a positive impact after the pandemic, and I think that’s exactly what has happened.”

In October 2019, members of the Splash Pad Committee met with town council to present the project. The presentation outlined a draft of the projected design, potential locations for the splash pad, costs for the project and fundraising.

The committee met again with council in early 2020 where the location for the splash pad was decided to be Greenwood Park. The Shelburne Rotary Club later entered a contract with Park N Play Design to provide the equipment for the splash pad.

The splash pad was budgeted at $700,000 with the committee raising $300,000 of it, and the Town contributing the remaining $400,000 as well as covering the annual operating costs.

Over three years many businesses, local families, and private funders as well as fundraising initiatives from other groups, helped raise the donations needed. The Rotary Club of Shelburne was able to provide $60,000 to the project through their fundraising efforts.

“This is something that’s been talked about and dreamt about in the Town of Shelburne for a number of years, but it’s nice to be here on a somewhat mild January day to actually see that dream become a reality,” said Mayor Wade Mills. “This really was a community partnership and it was nice to see so many people jump in and support. I think in many ways, it became a unifying force in the community that gave everybody something to work towards together.”

The initial construction work currently underway is focused on bringing in water, electrical and drainage services from the town to the splash pad location. Construction of the splash pad structure is scheduled to begin in the spring, with it expected to be open to the public by early summer.

